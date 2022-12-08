USAOPOLY

Codenames Disney Family Edition

$24.95

The Codenames Disney Family Edition combines Codenames, the #1 party game, and beloved Disney characters and artwork from the past 90 years This Disney game includes both pictures and words - determine clues and guesses based on the codes given, but watch out for the wrong answers A great family game perfect for all ages that is easy to learn and features everyone's favorite Disney characters Two Cluemasters give one-word clues to help their teammates identify the Disney characters, locations, and items from a 25 card game grid (or a 16 card game grid for a more family-friendly version) Ages 8+ | 2-8+ players | 15+ min play time The Disney family edition of codenames combines the hit social word game with some of Disney's most beloved properties from the past 90 years. Two clusters give one-word clues to help their teammates identify the Disney characters, locations and items from a 25 card game grid. Including both pictures and words, it's family fun for Disney fans of all ages.