Superdry

Code Tech Crew Sweatshirt

£49.99 £39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdry

A bold look is what we're all about. Combining the classic comfort of a sweatshirt with a sleek, sporty style, this Tech piece is a modern must-have. Oversized fit – exaggerated and super relaxed, let your style flow Ribbed crew neck collar Long sleeves Elasticated cuffs Side vents Printed branding on the right sleeve Embroidered Code patch on the left sleeve