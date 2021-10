Abercrombie and Fitch

Cocoon Sherpa Jacket

$99.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Cozy sherpa jacket in a lounge fit and cocoon shape, featuring zip- and snap-up detail, side pockets, adjustable cinched hem and drama collar. Velour lined for extra comfort and warmth. Pairs perfect with leggings or your favorite pair of denim, too!