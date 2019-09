WorkShop

Cocoon Coat Boiled Wool

£350.00 £230.00

A1301MLC 231 mustardHARRIS WHARF LONDONOur signature cocoon coat is made from boiled virgin wool and features a soft, oval shape. A minimal design of three press stud buttons and side inset pockets. Raw-edged seams throughout teamed with block colour and thin lapels gives this coat a modern feel, mid length.FIT COMMENT:Fits true to size.Model is wearing a 42 and she is:Height 178 - 5' 10"Bust 78 - 30"Waist 59 - 23"Hips 87 - 34"SIZE GUIDECOMPOSITION:100% virgin woolWASHING INSTRUCTION:dry clean only