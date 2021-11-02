J. Crew

Cocoon Coat

$365.00 $239.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

One of our best-selling, customer-favorite coats since 2011, the cozy cocoon silhouette is back in its most luxurious form. Made from our exclusive stadium-cloth wool, created especially for us by Italy's Nello Gori mill (inspired by old-school stadium blankets, it adds warmth without bulk...and we've used it in our collection every year since 2006), our cocoon coat will keep you warm through even the chilliest winter weather. Roomy pockets are shipped sewn shut to guarantee clean lines, but are meant to beopened to keep hands supertoasty. Bonus: The updated locker loop chain means you can hang it up securely when you come in from the cold.