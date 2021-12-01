Lanolips

Coconutter Hand Cream Intense

Are you yet to find a good-to-skin hand cream that nourishes sensitive, cracked and dry hands without stinging or leaving a greasy residue? Well, let us introduce you to Lanolips’ multi-award-winning Coconutter Hand Cream Intense, a coconut oil-infused cocoon that will transport you to your favourite summer destination with its (almost tasty!) tropical natural scent. Boasting a triple lanolin formula (lanolin is this brand’s secret ingredient that mimics your own skin oils to restore moisture unlike anything else) combined with rich shea, cocoa, coconut oil and vitamin E, this is a deeply nourishing and hydrating cream that leaves a non-sticky veil to continually moisturise skin throughout the day. It’s also available in {Rose Hand Cream Intense} and {Lemon Hand Cream Intense} formulations, so you can choose your favourite from the scent selection – or collect them all.