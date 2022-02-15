Burst

Coconut Whitening Strips

$19.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Burst

Want quick results? Finally, a no-slip whitening strip that works fast. Remove years of stains in just two weeks, 15 minutes at a time. Sensitive teeth and gums? No problem: Easy to use with little to no sensitivity + none of the freaky chemical taste you get with traditional whitening strips. Buy confidently: We’re so confident in our product that we’ve cracked a 90 day money back guarantee on it! Professional-grade smile: Developed & offered in partnership with our 30,000+ BURST Ambassador Dental Professionals.