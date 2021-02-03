Brandless

Coconut Water Body Butter

$5.00

For a sensory trip to the tropics, daub on our lavish moisturizing body butter. Shea butter leaves skin feeling hydrated & smooth. Made without dyes & parabens. WEIGHT: 0.45 lbs INGREDIENTS: Water, Cetylalcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Palmtate, Glycine Soja (soybean) Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyerin, Polysorbate 20, Cetearyl Olivate, Sorbitanolivate, Certyl Palmate, Butyrospermum Parkii (shea) Butter, Cocos Nucfera (coconut) Water, Theobroma Cacao (cocoa) Seed Butter, Ananas Sativus (pineapple) Fruit Extract, Mangfera, Indica (mango) Seed Butter, Sodium Citrate, Dimethicone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance.