Coconut Water And Mimosa Flower Luscious Hydration Body Hydro Gel
$11.99
Treat yourself to long-lasting gel hydration with the Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Luscious Hydration Body Hydro Gel. This coconut water and mimosa flower body hydro gel is made with no parabens, and no dyes, leaving you and the planet a little more beautiful. With a delicate mimosa flower scent, ethically sourced from the Region of Khemisset in Morocco, this unique body hydro gel melts on your skin and doubles skin's hydration to keep your body hydrated and refreshed.