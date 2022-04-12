Chloe Gibson

Coconut Super Cropped Jumper

£28.00

MADE TO ORDER in the UK by Chloe, the Coconut super cropped jumper is created using preloved materials, making each jumper one of a kind, just like you. PLEASE NOTE that every product is made entirely from preloved/deadstock materials, therefore each jumper will feature a 100% unique variation of complementary white materials. Challenging throwaway culture with every jumper made. FREE DELIVERY Dispatch time 2-3 days No returns due to the nature of made-to-order products however alterations can be made! ✨Custom sizes and colour combo available upon request!✨ 🥥One of a kind, just like you 🥥Handmade in the UK 🥥Made entirely of preloved/deadstock materials Model is wearing size 6 for reference