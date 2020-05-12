Mer-Sea & Co.

Treat yourself to a day at the spa with three of our most loved items. This set includes our bath salts, shea butter soap, and sea ingredient infused hand cream. We always look to the sea for inspiration — especially in skin care. Enjoy the benefits of Sea Whip Extract, Sea Silt, Kelp Extract, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Aloe Vera Extract every time you enjoy a Mer|Sea spa day! ALWAYS: Paraben Free Sulfate Free Phthalate Free Cruelty Free Coconut Sugar: Already a cult classic and once you smell it, you will understand why. Subtle coconut notes are warmed with vanilla and musk for a smooth, addictive fragrance. It will remind you of warm, summer nights after a long day at the beach.