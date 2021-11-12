Huski Home

Coconut Soap Dish

£6.00

Handmade leaf-shaped coconut husk soap dish Huski Home's eco-friendly coconut husk soap dishes are made from coconut husks, otherwise known as coconut shells. Once the fruit has been removed, the husks become a waste product and so by repurposing them into one-of-a-kind soap dishes, we're helping to reduce unnecessary waste. Each soap dish is handmade As this is a natural product, sizing varies per bowl Regularly oil your soap dish - your soap dish will need to be regularly treated with oil to prevent it from drying or cracking. You can easily do this with coconut oil, or a natural oil of your preference.