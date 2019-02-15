Provides a firm, manageable hold along the hairline and/or hair shaft to preserve desired styles. This lightweight formula will not create build up.
Usage
Use Control Glaze Edge Gel to lay down edges along the hairline and to preserve curly textured styles.
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Ceteareth-20, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, PEG-50 Shea Butter, Propanediol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Milk, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid
Product reviews