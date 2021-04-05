NEST Fragrances

Coconut & Palm Reed Diffuser

$52.00 $34.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A limited-edition diffuser presented in a special tropical-inspired vessel to bring vacation vibes to your every day. Transport yourself to balmy beaches and sparkling shoreside sunsets with this collection by NEST Fragrances. Notes of crushed coconut and sparkling bergamot are mingled with rich amber over a base of vanilla-infused musk. Crushed coconut, sparkling bergamot, rich amber, vanilla, musk. - 5.9 oz. - Made in the USA Materials 3.75 x 1.875 x 8 inches Care Always use your reed diffuser on a stable surface.Remove the bottle stopper and place the hand-crafted reeds in the bottle. The alcohol-free formula releases fragrance slowly and evenly into the air for approximately 90 days. To intensify the fragrance, occasionally flip the reeds over.