Palmer's

Coconut Oil Formula Strengthening Leave In Conditioner

£4.99

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Leave-In Conditioner instantly detangles, putting an end to tugging and pulling at knotty, unruly hair. With a few sprays hair has instant slip and silkiness for easier comb-through and styling. Hair-nourishing emollients like Raw Coconut Oil, Tahitian Monoï, Aloe, Panthenol and Silk Proteins fortify hair, control frizz, reduce split ends and give hair healthy-looking shine. Contains ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoï. Coconut Oil – helps strengthen and adds shine Monoï Oil – nourishes and hydrates hair Silk Amino Acid – detangles and smoothes frizz Indulgently rich, creamy Coconut Fragrance No Sulfates • No Parabens • No Phthalates • No Mineral Oil • No Gluten • No Dyes