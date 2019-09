Palmer's

Coconut Oil Formula Moisture-gro Shining Hairdress

£3.29

At FeelUnique

Enriched with Pure Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Lanolin and Vitamin E, Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Moisture-Gro Shining Hairdress is a daily hair pomade that gives hair incredible shine and softness. The clean tropical fragrance of coconut leaves hair smelling terrific all day long.