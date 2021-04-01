public goods

Coconut Oil

$7.50

Buy Now Review It

At public goods

Our organic extra virgin coconut oil is a premium version of the healthy kitchen and personal care essential. We cold press each batch to ensure purity, never compromising our oil's quality, taste or health benefits. Vegan-friendly and gluten-free, this organic coconut oil is excellent for baking, frying, and sautéing. In addition to its culinary uses, this versatile oil is also a natural purifier and moisturizer. Use it to condition hair, nourish skin, and keep gums clean and healthy.