Old Whaling Co.

Coconut Milk Bath Bomb (four Pack)

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

The Coconut Milk Bath Bomb from Old Whaling Co moisturizes and soothes skin helping release the day’s stress and rest sore muscles. As the bath bomb dissolves, your tub time will become spa time delighting your senses. Soft, silky, and supple skin is only one bath away.