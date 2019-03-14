Woo More Play

Coconut Love Oil (3.3 Oz) - Lubricant

$24.99

Created to empower an increased comfort level for women when talking about and enjoying sex, this lubricant invites feminine sensuality to be unapologetically unleashed. Woo More Play Coconut Love Oil Good things come in all sorts of packages, so don’t discount it for its size (we’re talking about the lubricant of course!). All 3.3 ounces of it boasts antioxidants, vitamins and bacteria-fighting ingredients without the addition of potentially irritating additives and chemicals so you can focus on the chemistry in the room. Four Key Ingredients To Play With VIRGIN COCONUT OIL: Free from harmful chemicals and synthetic preservatives, it’s the most natural, ride you’ll ever have. VANILLA ESSENCE: Long used as a natural aphrodisiac, studies show vanilla promotes feelings of joy and pleasure. BEESWAX: Rich in Vitamin A, beeswax is perfect for softening and hydrating your skin and lips. Both kinds. STEVIA: Antibacterial and naturally derived, Stevia puts the sweet in ‘sweet cheeks’, so you can too. Full Ingredients List Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil* Beeswax* Deionized Water Jojoba Esters Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax Acacia Decurrens Flower Wax Polyglycerin-3 Natural Flavor Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf Extract *Certified Organic Even Better Sex in Store We know distractions are a plenty when you’re without your clothes, so be sure your lubricant is ready when you are by storing it above 69 degrees or at room temperature. If the coconut oil hardens though, don’t fear, just like your man, you can warm it up with your hand. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee This all-natural organic solution to more enjoyable sex should be satisfying. If it’s not, please contact us for your money back.