Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Kopari Beauty
Coconut Deodorant
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A deodorant that is formulated with activated charcoal to soothe underarms and aid in odor reduction.
Featured in 2 stories
11 Coconut Oil Beauty Products To Get Dewy Skin
by
Karina Hoshikawa
These Are The Most Popular Products At Sephora
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
(Malin + Goetz)
Eucalyptus Deodorant
$14.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Kopari Beauty
Coconut Beach Deodorant
$14.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Lavanila
The Healthy Deodorant - Pure Vanilla
$12.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Ursa Major
Base Layer Deodorant
$18.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Kopari Beauty
Kopari Beauty
Kopari Coconut Deodorant
£14.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Kopari Beauty
Coconut Deodorant
$14.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kopari Beauty
Travel Size Coconut Beach Deodorant
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kopari Beauty
Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy
$13.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Body Care
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Where New York Girls Go To Get Their Skin In Shape
Finding a good facialist is kind of like finding a good partner: Most of us have to shop around a little before we settle on "the one." And, much like bad
by
Us
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted