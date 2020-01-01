Kopari Beauty

Coconut Crush Scrub

A coconut oil-infused brown sugar scrub that polishes, exfoliates, and hydrates dry skin for a gorgeous glow.Solutions for:- Dryness- Dullness and uneven texture- Uneven skin toneIf you want to know moreThe one-of-a-kind Coconut Crush Scrub is infused with a uniquely delicious blend of coconut oil, crushed Tahitian coconut shells, and brown sugar to hydrate and buff dry, dull skin for a silky smooth, lit-from-within glow. The complexion is left looking polished, restored, and radiant with a sweet, milky coconut scent to transport you to the tropics. What else you need to know: This product is formulated without silicones, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and safe for sensitive skin. Since not all coconut oil is created equal, the source and processing greatly affect quality. Koparis coconut oil is sustainably sourced from the Philippine Islands and crafted to be ideal for everyones beauty routine. All thanks to its lightweight, hypoallergenic, straight-from-the-source purity, creamy texture, quick absorption, and sweet, yet subtle aroma.Kopari's Hawaiian-born co-founder, and certified organic chef, Kiana Cabell, wanted to create luxurious, coconut oil-based products for head-to-toe beauty. The company believes products crafted from the purest, premium materials perform, smell, and feel the best, while simplifying any beauty routine.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.