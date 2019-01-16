Ouidad's creamy co-wash infuses kinky curls with natural oils for deep penetrating moisture and essential fatty acids to help strengthen strands while you cleanse. The lightweight oil blend includes coconut oil to help reduce protein loss and improve hair texture, Abyssinian oil for manageability and strength, and rosemary oil to stimulate scalp circulation. Mafura butter adds deep moisturization, while sage oil removes scalp impurities to help alleviate scalp irritation. Use 1-2x a week to cleanse foam-free without stripping natural oils. Ideal for coarse and very dry hair. Perfect for color treated hair. Luxe conditioning and hydration.