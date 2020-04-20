Philip Kingsley

Coconut Breeze Elasticizer 150ml

Philip Kingsley Coconut Breeze Elasticizer 150ml Philip Kingsley haircare products are formulated by the world’s leading trichologists, fully dedicated to create products that make your hair beautiful and healthy, using only the finest and most effective ingredients. The brand has quickly become a favourite amongst professionals, models and celebrities. It is widely considered one of the world’s leading experts and most technologically advanced in the hair and scalp care. Responsible for coining the phrase “bad hair day”, Kingsley was also the first brand to focus on the idea of ‘hair textures’ and developed the world’s first “pre-shampoo conditioner”. With an impressive celebrity following including Cate Blanchett, Victoria Beckham and Sienna Miller, the award-winning product range has received the CoolBrands accolade.