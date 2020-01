The Body Shop

Coconut Body Butter

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

Give your skin a dose of ultra-rich hydration when you apply this nourishing coconut body butter. With 48hr moisturizing properties, your skin will stay softer for longer. Body Moisturizer Softens skin For dry / very dry skin Fresh coconut scent 48hr hydration Easily absorbed Enriched with Community Trade cold-pressed virgin coconut oil from Samoa Buy 2 Get 1 On Us! Buy 2 Get 1 On Us!