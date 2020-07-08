Chamois Butt'r

Coconut Anti-chafe Cream

$15.69

Chamois Butt’r Coconut is an anti-chafe cream made for cyclists to use with the padded chamois area of cycling shorts. Not just for cyclists, Chamois Butt’r protects any skin areas that experience friction, with no greasy residue. Our Coconut anti-chafing cream includes Organic Coconut Oil, organic shea butter, Vitamins A & E, aloe vera, and tea tree oil. Apply directly to skin and/or cycling shorts before each ride to avoid chafing. Re-apply as needed to maintain healthy skin.