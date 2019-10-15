SheaMoisture

Coconut And Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie for Thick, Curly Hair 12 oz. is enriched with natural ingredients to give you soft, silky and defined curls! Enriched with certified organic Shea Butter, this conditioning enhancing smoothie smooths split ends and tames stray flyaways giving your natural hair gloriously shiny, bouncy curls! Our award-winning curl enhancing smoothie helps to define curls, reduces frizz and smoothes hair for a soft, silky feel. This hair cream for curls restores moisture, creates brilliant shine and conditions hair without weighing it down for beautiful, bouncy and healthy curls. Formulated with: • Coconut Oil hydrates and protects hair while reducing breakage. • Silk Protein smoothes hair for a soft, silky feel. • Neem Oil controls frizz while adding brilliant shine Formulated without: Silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, mineral oil and petrolatum. How to Use: Section hair and apply product sparingly to damp or dry hair. Do not rinse out. Style hair as desired. For best results, use as a styling cream for twist-outs, braids and wash-and-go styles. Great for: Thick, Curly Hair (3A through 4C) SheaMoisture's Story: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was the Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. With this purchase you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. • Ethically Traded Ingredients Sustainably Produced. • Pioneering Community Commerce and Fair Trade Since 1912. • Tested on the Tucker family for four generations. Never on animals.