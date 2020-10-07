SheaMoisture

Coconut And Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

$13.89

Buy Now Review It

NOURISHES: The Organic Butter Base Gives Your Hair Nourishment And Smoothens Split Ends PROTECT: The Rich Mix Of Natural Ingredients Including Coconut Oil Protect Hair From Breakage HYDRATE: Coconut Oil Softens The Hair And Keeps It Hydrated While Restoring Essential Oils SMOOTHENS: Neem Oil Imparts Great Sheen And Luster To The Hair While Giving Definition To Curls And Coils SAFE & NATURAL: This All Natural and Organic Leave on Smoothie Is a Made from Nature’s Best Ingredients Specially Formulated for Your Hair