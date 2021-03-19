Coconu

Water Based Lubricant

$24.99

At Coconu

The perfect complement to our organic oil-based formula, Coconu coconut water-based lubricant is a strong, long lasting lubricant designed to last as long as you do. It has a silky, sensuous feel that will moisturize sensitive areas while giving you a boost during your most intimate moments. No harmful ingredients mean you can relax and enjoy more possibilities for pleasure. Coconu chooses to give back by donating a portion of its proceeds to OCRA (Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance) to help in the fight against cancer.