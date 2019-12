Staud

Cocomaya Dress

$245.00 $122.50

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Crepe with lace accents Straps with glass fruit beads Embroidered fruit design Side slits Midi length Square neckline Hidden zip at back Shell: 100% polyester Lined Lining: 100% cotton Dry clean Imported, China Style #STAUD30278