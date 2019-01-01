Too Faced

'cocoa Contour' Highlighters

£32.00 £27.20

Buy Now Review It

At Debenhams

Lift cheekbones, look instantly slimmer or sculpt like a celebrity with 'Cocoa Contour'. 'Cocoa Contour' gives you the power to enhance your most beautiful features and minimise the ones you want to hide in a few simple steps. This curated kit comes with the two essential sculpting shades, the perfect matte highlighter and a luminous pop of light for a contoured look that never looks flat. Infused with our antioxidant rich exclusive Cocoa Complex, the powders blend seamlessly and indulge you with a decadent chocolate scent. Features our contour buki brush for the most professional sculpting effect. It contains all the shades needed to take the guesswork out of contouring, sculpting and highlighting. Exclusive cocoa complex is a proprietary blend of antioxidant rich cocoa powder and moisturising cocoa butter that work together to hydrate and smooth skin and boost your mood. Includes our signature glamour guide with three contour looks to get you started.