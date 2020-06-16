Kubra Kay Skincare

Cocoa Butter Cream

$29.99

Kubra Kay Skincare

Rich and creamy moisturizer for a balanced, clear completion. Buildable hydrating moisturizer - Oily-Normal Skin Type - 4 oz - What is it: A moisturizer that instantly balances skin and improves the texture and health of your skin. Why It's Special: It contains fatty acids that hydrate and nourish the skin while improving elasticity. It creates a protective barrier over skin to hold in moisture. The phytochemical improve blood flow to the skin and slows skin aging by protecting against damage from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Great For: Improving texture and tone Hyperpigmentation/ Discoloration Reducing acne / Acne Marks Balancing oily skin Good to know: Fragrance-free, paraben- free, vegan, cruelty- free, non- comedogenic, good oilier skin types, good for sensitive skin Ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Baobab Oil, PricklyPear De-ionised water, Glycerin, Glycolic Acid, Hydroxyl Butylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Fragrance- free