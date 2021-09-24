United States
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub
$36.00$28.80
At Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub is a highly moisturizing blend of Virgin Coconut Oil and delicately floral Moroccan Rose. Leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated with a light scent of coconut and rose petals.
More from Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Botanicals
Blue Tansy Invisible Pores Resurfacing Clarity Mask
$38.40$48.00Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Botanicals
Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil - For Oily & Acne-prone Skin
$57.60$72.00Herbivore Botanicals