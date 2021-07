Herbivore Botanicals

Coco Rose Body Polish Herbivore Botanicals

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Formulated from a blend of Moroccan Rose and Virgin Coconut Oil for a highly moisturising combination, Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish gently and effectively exfoliates the skin. Provides protein and promotes tissue repair for any damaged cells with a light scent of coconut and rose petals leaving you smelling fresh.