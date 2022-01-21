Herbivore Botanicals

Coco Rose Body Polish

$38.00

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish This Product Is: a gentle exfoliating body polish Good for: all skin types especially dull and dry skin Why We Love It: Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish is a highly moisturizing and gently exfoliating blend of virgin coconut oil and delicately floral Moroccan Rose. Coco Rose Body Polish contains top botanical ingredients, with an emphasis on therapeutic ingredients that are plant-based, organic, and food-grade. The natural oils in Herbivore Botanical products are cold-pressed or steam distilled and extracted using the finest methods available. This natural body exfoliator leaves skin soft and hydrated with a light scent of coconut and rose petals. Herbivore Botanicals does not test on animals and all products are cruelty-free. - Virgin coconut oil: like coconuts themselves, coconut oil is rich in many proteins. these proteins keep skin healthy and rejuvenated, both internally and externally. - Moroccan rose: has high levels of antioxidant tocopherols, phenolics, and beta carotenes that help support skin health. It's soothing and cooling effects also make it ideal for this blend.