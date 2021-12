Olivia von Halle

Coco Piped Silk-satin Pajama Set

Olivia von Halle cites the pajamas that Coco Chanel worn in the '20s as inspiration for her designs, so this set is aptly named. Cut from lustrous 'Cinnamon' silk-satin and edged in white piping, the shirt fastens with elegant mother-of-pearl buttons, while the pants have a partly elasticated waistband for comfort. It also works well with mules in the evening.