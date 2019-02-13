Starskin

Coco-nuts Hot Oil Hair Mask

£8.50

What we say Is your hair going nuts? Give it coconuts. Forget the frizzy-unruly hair struggle, dry ends or brittle looking locks with this treatment by Starskin. We are obsessed with this coconut hair heaven and the instant results you can get in just 20 minutes! Get red-carpet hair look effortlessly and no matter your hair type, this works like magic. - Easy to use - Made of the good stuff only - Head turning gorgeous hair results - Coconut paradise aroma The ULTIMATE Hot Oil Pre-Shampoo hair mask with mother nature’s BEST HAIR SUPERFOODS and time-tested Ayurvedic herbology! Virgin Coconut Oil is SCIENTIFICALLY-PROVEN (Princeton University) as the ONLY natural oil that can fully penetrate the hair shaft to repair and strengthen from the inside out. Your hair will look and feel softer, stronger and more voluminous, and it will shine like never before! Key Benefits: - Intensive miracle hot oil hair treatment that nourishes, repairs and strengthens hair. - Premium-grade Virgin Coconut Oil is blended with best hair superfoods to penetrate hair shaft to repair and nourish the hair (and scalp) from inside out. - Hair looks and feel softer, stronger and more voluminous, and it will shine like never before! - Suitable for normal, dry and colour-treated hair. - Heat Retaining Cap included. - Suitable for vegetarians and vegans.