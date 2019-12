The Row

Coco Leather Mules

$795.00

Crafted of white nappa leather, The Row's Coco pointed-toe mules are styled with wide straps that tie at the front of the ankle. These elegant, Italian-made slip-ons are finished with a comfortable kitten heel. 1.5"/40mm heel (approximately). Pointed toe. Self-covered kitten heel. Slips on. Ankle-tie closure. Lined with leather. Leather footbed. Leather sole. Available in White. Made in Italy.