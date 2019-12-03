Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Chanel
Coco Forever The Essentials For The Weekend Set
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A set containing Eau de Parfum and Velvet Body Oil with the scent of COCO MADEMOISELLE.
Need a few alternatives?
Burberry
Her Intense Eau De Parfum 100ml
£106.00
from
Burberry
BUY
Zara
Emotions Waterlily Tea Dress Edp 90ml
£25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Emotions Tubereuse Noir Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Givenchy
Live Irresistible Rosy Crush Edp Florale Spray
£51.00
£25.50
from
Escentual
BUY
More from Chanel
Chanel
Coco Forever The Essentials For The Weekend Set
$100.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Chanel
Gabrielle Chanel Essence Eau De Parfum
$135.00
$105.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Chanel
L'huile Jasmin
C$265.00
from
Chanel
BUY
Chanel
Nº5 Eau De Parfum Mini Twist And Spray
$75.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fragrance
promoted
Ariana Grande
Thank U Next Gift Set
$55.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Byredo
Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum
$260.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Glossier
Glossier You
$60.00
$48.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Glossier
Glossier You
$60.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted