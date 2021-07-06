Coco & Eve

Coco & Eve Microfibre Towel Wrap

$34.90

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A microfibre hair wrap to reduce frizz and drying time. Maybe you’d like to keep your hair mask on your head, rather than on your sheets, maybe you’d just like to dry your hair in less than 100 years. Either way, the Coco & Eve Microfibre Towel Wrap is here to make your life a bit easier, and your hair a bit smoother. This extremely absorbent hair wrap will cut your drying time, while also reducing frizz and breakage because it’s that much more gentle on your hair. Dream result. Why will I love the Coco & Eve Microfibre Towel Wrap? Super absorbent for reduced drying time Works against frizz, breakage and split ends caused by rougher towels Helps with flyaways Protects your sheets if you’re sleeping with a hair mask in Cute leaf print