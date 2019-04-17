Carol's Daughter
Coco Creme Sulfate-free Shampoo 12 Oz
C$20.50C$18.69
At houseofbeautyworld.com
Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Sulfate-Free Shampoo 12.0 oz HELPS EXTREMELY DRY HAIR Let your hair soak up this creamy moisturizing cleanser that's blended with Coco Creme recipe. The deeply moisturizing Coco Creme system, including conditioner and velvet cream hair mask, softens while it cleanses, giving extra dry hair an extreme moisture experience - one that you can truly feel and see.
More from Carol's Daughter
DETAILS
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Sulfate-free Shampoo
C$20.50C$18.55
fromhouseofbeautyworld.com