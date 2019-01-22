Carol's Daughter

Coco Crème Coil Enhancing Moisture Butter

$10.00

To achieve the perfect coil, hair needs an extreme moisture experience. One that's packed with intense nourishing moisture and softness that you can see and feel. Enhance your coils with this buttery styling cream, that's blended with our Coco Creme recipe and helps to add long-lasting definition, mega-watt shine, and touchable softness.*Packaging May Vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.Intense Moisture & Softness SystemApply to sections of wet or damp hair, making sure to work through, from roots to tips. Apply more as desired to perfect your style. Do not rinse out.Caution: Keep out of eyes. Not intended for internal use.