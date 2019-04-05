Barfly

Cocktail Picks [sword Top]

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

18-8 Stainless Steel core construction. Sharp point quickly and cleanly pierces garnishes. Designed not to Fall into martini glasses. Choice of four styles in two finishes. Sold in packs of 12. Fine barware for the professional bartender and home enthusiast. Barfly mixology gear has everything you need to shake, stir, and pour the perfect cocktail. The collection is designed to ensure masterful results with a variety of tools for making perfect cocktails. From prep to garnish, this comprehensive line of hard working barware and accessories is designed for precision, control, and accuracy. Add an exciting vibe to your bar or party with Barfly mixology gear professional tools. They perform consistently well and look great.