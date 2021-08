Lulus

Cocktail Hour Black Wrap Dress

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

It's time to slip into the Lulus Cocktail Hour Black Wrap Dress and order your favorite thing to sip on! Sleeveless bodice has a subtle surplice neckline and pleating above a fitted skirt with wrap detail, in a medium-weight knit fabric. Hidden back zipper. Front of bodice is lined. Self: 63% Rayon, 32% Nylon, 5% Spandex. Hand Wash Cold. Do Not Bleach. Line Dry. Iron Low Heat. Imported. Style 293322