Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Little Mistress
Cocktail Dress
£54.99
£49.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Zalando
Neckline: Backless Fastening: Zip Pattern: Plain Details: Adjustable straps Article number: LQ221C027-K11
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Yellow Tropical Tapestry Maxi Dress
BUY
$285.00
Farm Rio
promoted
Eloquii
Multicolor Stripe Sequin Jumpsuit
BUY
$171.00
Eloquii
Pinko
Robe De Soirée Décontractée Femme
BUY
€151.11
Amazon
Auxo
Femme Robe Sexy Moulant Casual Robe
BUY
€24.99
Amazon
More from Little Mistress
Little Mistress
Green Double Breasted Blazer Co-ord
BUY
£30.00
£60.00
Little Mistress
Little Mistress
Embellished Bodice Maxi Dress
BUY
$127.04
ASOS
More from Dresses
Farm Rio
Yellow Tropical Tapestry Maxi Dress
BUY
$285.00
Farm Rio
promoted
Eloquii
Multicolor Stripe Sequin Jumpsuit
BUY
$171.00
Eloquii
Pinko
Robe De Soirée Décontractée Femme
BUY
€151.11
Amazon
Auxo
Femme Robe Sexy Moulant Casual Robe
BUY
€24.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted