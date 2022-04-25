United States
Nostalgia
Coca-cola 12-cup Hot Air Popcorn Maker
$49.43
At Wayfair
Make anyone look twice! Featuring the Coca-Cola logo and design elements is a table-top sized party pleaser. In just minutes, family and friends can enjoy the fresh taste of crunchy, delicious popcorn! Its electric popping system uses hot air instead of oil, producing a light and healthy snack. The unit comes with a measuring cap that assures the proper amount of kernels are used in each batch. Enjoy the fresh taste of hot popcorn in minutes!