Steve Madden

Cobra Boots

$169.95

Buy Now Review It

At Steve Madden

Feelin’ groovy? Take it back 70s style in COBRA, a platform boot that will make you feel like dancing. Double platform, heavy heel bootie of the season If you are in between sizes, size down a half size Feels like a 2.5 inch heel with the front platform Leather upper material Synthetic lining