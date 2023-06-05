Tracy's Dog

Cobra, 3-in-1 G-spot Clitoral Vibrator

$59.99 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

At tracy's dog

Cobra is a new generation of 3-in-1 G Spot Clitoral Vibrator, with two flexible, finger-like protrusions that mimic the sensation of manual stimulation. This new toys has 3 independent motors that provide 3 clitoral fluttering sensations, 3 G-spot tapping sensations, and 7 vibration patterns, allowing for customizable stimulation with the ability to mix and match the different sensations for orgasm that you will never forget.