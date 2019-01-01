This Convertible Sofa is a mix between mid-century and a refined retro style with its classic lines, intricate diagonal stitching, and solid wood legs. The symmetrical design and tapered legs give it a vintage spin, while the soft linen fabric will offer a cozy feel for everyday use.
Product Details
Upholstery Material: 100% Linen
Frame Material: Metal; Manufactured Wood
Detachable Mattress Included: No
Weight Capacity: 600 lb.
Assembly Required: Yes
Purposeful Distressing
Wood Scoring & Rub Through (Technique used to give item a distressed look.)