Yaheetech

Coat & Shoe Rack

$65.99 $51.99

Buy Now Review It

High quality: Constructed of powder coated metal tube, antirust and durable, won't be out of shape, strong and sturdy. 3 In 1 design: A great multipurpose combination of coat hanger, shoe rack and hanging rail, Max. Load Capacity--Upper Hanging Rack: 8 kg/17.6 lb; Hook Hanger: 15kg/33lb; Shoe Rack: 40kg /88.2lb. Ample storage space: Features with a hanging rack for your umbrellas and scarves. Overall size 68.5 x 32.2 x 187cm/27 x 12.5 x 73.5inch, 18 hooks in 4 levels for you and your kids’ clothes and bags; the distance between the shoe racks is 17cm/7inch, 3-tier shoe racks for keeping your shoes neat and organized. Stylish & protective design: Elegant design and color blend with your room and decorations. Arched frame with plastic sphere on the hooks help to hold your belongings tightly and firmly and also avoid scratching your clothing. Easy assembly: Simple-structure design and comes with all necessary hardware and instruction, easy to assemble under the clear instructions.