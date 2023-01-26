KASLANDI

Coat Rack Freestanding

$109.98

Buy Now Review It

100% Solid wood REMIUM QUALITY MATERIAL: Solidly built coat hanger and thickened round base, made of high-grade quality wood material,making it sturdy and durable. PRACTICAL: Practical design which could easily holds a variety of coats,hats, caps, jackets and bags, etc. Loads up to 300 lbs. STABILITY & STURDY: 15.7" round base and FAS grade 1.4" thick rod enhance its balance, keep the household staff evenly hang on the coat hanger. UNIQUE DESIGN: This standing coat rack comes in 3 popular colors with unique design enable the room more modern and tasteful. Easy assembly with clear instructions to complete. QUALITY ASSURANCE: Offering 2 years quality assurance, our reliable service will respond to you within 24 hours. An ideal gift for families and friends, allowing to give away on a variety of occasions, such as birthdays, Christmas, parties, Thanksgiving etc.